Dr. Rebecca Rowen, MD
Dr. Rebecca Rowen, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK.
Alaska Colorectal Surgery2751 Debarr Rd Ste 280, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 931-5236
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Aetna
Dr. Rowen made me feel comfortable in a unsettling situation.She explained everything on detail.I would recommend Dr. Rowen.
About Dr. Rebecca Rowen, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1427465392
Education & Certifications
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
