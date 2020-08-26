Dr. Rebecca Rovner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rovner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Rovner, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rebecca Rovner, MD is a Dermatologist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center.
Dr. Rovner works at
-
1
Dermatology PC6000 University Ave Ste 450, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Directions (515) 241-2000
-
2
Dermatology PC800 E 1st St Ste 2900, Ankeny, IA 50021 Directions (515) 241-2000
- Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Rovner is so kind and so knowledgeable! WOW! She was clearly concerned about making me more comfortable in terms of my skin, but also was clearly invested in making me feel comfortable during my visit. Her nurse, Physician's Assistant and the front desk staff were all so kind and treated me in a way that made me feel valued as a person, not just a number. I wish every doctor I see was like Dr. Rovner! She deserves 6 stars but I can only give 5 so that is what she gets. Great office, great doctor, I'd send family members there in a heartbeat! Thank you Dr. Rovner!
- Dermatology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1639431430
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
