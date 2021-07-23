Overview

Dr. Rebecca Romero, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with University Hospital - University Health System.



Dr. Romero works at UTH Medical Arts & Research Center- Plastic Surgery in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and Pseudobulbar Affect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.