Dr. Rebecca Roberts, DO
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Roberts, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Rebecca J. Roberts D.o.2650 Bahia Vista St, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 365-6273
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Unusually well versed in herbal, vitamin and minerals as well as standard pharmaceuticals. She is flexible and listens to the patient in detail.
About Dr. Rebecca Roberts, DO
- Family Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1811072382
Education & Certifications
- Community Hospital Of Lancaster
- Lancaster Osteopathic Hospital
- At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Douglas College Of Rutgers University
- Family Practice
Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.
