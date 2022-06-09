Dr. Rebecca Rivera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Rivera, MD
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Rivera, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Kern Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Adventist Health Bakersfield2615 Chester Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 395-3000
-
2
A Linn Medical Practice4000 San Dimas St Ste 2, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 327-1401
-
3
Bakersfield Center for Womens Health2525 Eye St Ste 110, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 637-0137
Hospital Affiliations
- Kern Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I need to find out where my medical records are after the Eye st location closed down…every number I try to call the mailbox is full…please advise as to how I can have my records sent to my current dr
About Dr. Rebecca Rivera, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1033129952
Education & Certifications
- Kern Medical Center
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
- UCLA Westwood
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rivera has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rivera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rivera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rivera has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rivera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rivera speaks Spanish.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivera. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rivera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rivera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.