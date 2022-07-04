Dr. Rebecca Rhee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rhee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Rhee, MD
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Rhee, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Dr. Rhee works at
Locations
-
1
Maimonides Medical Center - Brooklyn Breast Program745 64th St Ste 2, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 283-7602
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rhee?
I want to express my deep gratitude to the Dr. Rhee . She has golden hands! Professional ! I am very lucky to have this doctor. Thank you very much doctor!!!
About Dr. Rebecca Rhee, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1982813267
Education & Certifications
- St Luke's - Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
- Bay State MC Tufts University
- TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rhee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rhee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rhee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rhee works at
Dr. Rhee has seen patients for Constipation, Anal Fissure and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rhee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rhee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rhee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rhee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rhee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.