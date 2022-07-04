Overview

Dr. Rebecca Rhee, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Rhee works at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Anal Fissure and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.