Dr. Rebecca Elliott Reyes, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX.
Dr. Rebecca Elliott Reyes, MD
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Elliott Reyes, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Maternal & Fetal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with JPS Family Health Center.
Dr. Elliott Reyes works at
Locations
Ft. Worth Perinatal Associates P.A.1250 8th Ave Ste 570, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 548-6547
Jps Health Center for Women1201 S Main St, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 702-6500
- 3 6420 Altamesa Blvd Ste 200, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Directions (817) 332-6667
Hospital Affiliations
- JPS Family Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Elliott Reyes?
I was referred to Dr Reyes for a very serious life threatening situation. She took care of me when I was unable to care for myself. She was kind and she saved my life. I went to her again when I became pregnant again and she was the same kind and caring person as before. There are no words to express the way I feel for Dr Reyes and it has been almost 14 years since the birth of my second child with her. I felt I wanted to express my gratitude. Thank you.
About Dr. Rebecca Elliott Reyes, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Maternal & Fetal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elliott Reyes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elliott Reyes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elliott Reyes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elliott Reyes has seen patients for High Risk Pregnancy, Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elliott Reyes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Elliott Reyes. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elliott Reyes.
