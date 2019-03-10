Overview

Dr. Rebecca Elliott Reyes, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Maternal & Fetal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with JPS Family Health Center.



Dr. Elliott Reyes works at Fort Worth Perinatal in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like High Risk Pregnancy, Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.