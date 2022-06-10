Dr. Rebecca Reiser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reiser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Reiser, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Reiser, MD is a Neurology Specialist in West Jordan, UT. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Jordan Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Reiser works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Steward Neuroscience and Rehabilitation Specialist - West Jordan3590 W 9000 S Ste 240, West Jordan, UT 84088 Directions (801) 352-8373Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturday9:00am - 4:00pmSunday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jordan Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reiser?
Dr. Reiser will take as much time as needed to answer questions. She is fantastic. I would highly recommend her!
About Dr. Rebecca Reiser, MD
- Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1639336795
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reiser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reiser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reiser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reiser works at
Dr. Reiser has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reiser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Reiser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reiser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reiser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reiser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.