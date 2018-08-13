Dr. Rebecca Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Reddy, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER and Wesley Medical Center.
Dr. Reddy works at
Locations
Redbud Pediatrics, LLC8725 E 32nd St N, Wichita, KS 67226 Directions (316) 742-6641Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER
- Wesley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We have been without Dr. Reddy for almost six years and the children love going to see her for their well checkups. She is extremely kind and fun. When we are sick we are usually able to be seen that day. The office staff answers any questions I have through the nurses line and I am always very pleased with my experience. I have recommended many friends and family to their offices and they have the same experiences as I do.
About Dr. Rebecca Reddy, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1366416414
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy works at
Dr. Reddy speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
