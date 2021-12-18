Overview

Dr. Rebecca Rawl, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Rawl works at Charlotte Gastroenterology in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Abdominal Pain and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.