Dr. Rebecca Scott, MD
Dr. Rebecca Scott, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
New York Hospital Nyp525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 746-0309
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Rebecca Scott, MD
- Pediatrics
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scott accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
