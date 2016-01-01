Overview

Dr. Rebecca Ramirez, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their fellowship with U Colo Sch Med



Dr. Ramirez works at Nemours Children's Health, Philadelphia in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.