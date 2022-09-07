Dr. Rebecca Quiroz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quiroz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Quiroz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rebecca Quiroz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Quiroz works at
Locations
Quiroz Adult Medicine Clinic, PA20306 Encino Ledge, San Antonio, TX 78259 Directions (210) 404-0127
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Dr. Quiroz is the Best. She is patient and kind and takes plenty of time with you. Very prompt with medication refills. I've had no problems with her office staff. Her PA, Marissa, is outstanding!
- Internal Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1235293457
Education & Certifications
- St Paul Hospital In Dallas
- St. Paul Hospital in Dallas
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
Dr. Quiroz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quiroz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quiroz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quiroz works at
Dr. Quiroz speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Quiroz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quiroz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quiroz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quiroz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.