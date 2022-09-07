See All Internal Medicine Doctors in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Rebecca Quiroz, MD

Internal Medicine
2.5 (33)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Rebecca Quiroz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Quiroz works at Quiroz Adult Medicine in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Quiroz Adult Medicine Clinic, PA
    20306 Encino Ledge, San Antonio, TX 78259 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 404-0127

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Obesity
Overweight
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Obesity
Overweight
Advance Directive End of Life Planning

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Sep 07, 2022
    Dr. Quiroz is the Best. She is patient and kind and takes plenty of time with you. Very prompt with medication refills. I've had no problems with her office staff. Her PA, Marissa, is outstanding!
    Gayle Klein — Sep 07, 2022
    About Dr. Rebecca Quiroz, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 33 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1235293457
    Education & Certifications

    • St Paul Hospital In Dallas
    • St. Paul Hospital in Dallas
    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rebecca Quiroz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quiroz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Quiroz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Quiroz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Quiroz works at Quiroz Adult Medicine in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Quiroz’s profile.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Quiroz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quiroz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quiroz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quiroz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.