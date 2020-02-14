See All Internal Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Rebecca Press, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rebecca Press, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Columbia Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Press works at ColumbiaDoctors - 635 Madison Avenue in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    ColumbiaDoctors - 635 Madison Avenue
    635 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • Columbia Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Malaise and Fatigue
Anemia
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Malaise and Fatigue
Anemia

Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Health Net
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 14, 2020
    Dr Rebecca Press is a great physician. She is knowledgable, experienced, intuitive, and innovative in her approach. She listens well and has always come up a great solution and/or referral to resolve my health challenges. The fact that she responds to email is an added bonus.
    Wendy Riches — Feb 14, 2020
    About Dr. Rebecca Press, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1548266695
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
    Residency
    • New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rebecca Press, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Press is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Press has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Press has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Press works at ColumbiaDoctors - 635 Madison Avenue in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Press’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Press. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Press.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Press, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Press appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

