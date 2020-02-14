Overview

Dr. Rebecca Press, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Columbia Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Press works at ColumbiaDoctors - 635 Madison Avenue in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.