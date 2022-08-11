Dr. Rebecca Pomerantz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pomerantz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Pomerantz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Pomerantz, MD is a Dermatologist in Butler, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Pomerantz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Butler Medical Associates102 Technology Dr Ste 230, Butler, PA 16001 Directions (877) 661-3376
-
2
Butler Medical Associates, Seven Fields, PA300 Northpointe Cir Ste 104, Seven Fields, PA 16046 Directions (877) 661-3376
Hospital Affiliations
- Butler Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gateway Health Plan
- HealthAmerica Pennsylvania, Inc.
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pomerantz?
I have had nothing but a great experience with Dr. Pomerantz, I suffered for years with a skin condition no one could figure out, within 2 visits she had it done. I have been hive free for a year thanks to her knowledge. And the staff especially Kayla have always been nothing but kind and caring. I highly recommend this practice.
About Dr. Rebecca Pomerantz, MD
- Dermatology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1730476847
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med
- Harvard Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pomerantz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pomerantz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pomerantz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pomerantz works at
Dr. Pomerantz has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pomerantz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Pomerantz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pomerantz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pomerantz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pomerantz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.