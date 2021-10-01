Dr. Rebecca Pierce, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pierce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Pierce, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Pierce, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Dr. Pierce works at
Locations
Children's Hospital of Georgia1446 Harper St # 1107A, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-5437
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Augusta University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pierce?
I'm so blessed to have Dr. Perice as my son's doctor. She's awesome. When I say she goes above and beyond for her patients she really does. She took every concern I had seriously from the the moment I switched to her(so my son could only see just her) she has been awesome every since. We love you more than you know. Thank you so much for being so kind.
About Dr. Rebecca Pierce, MD
- Pediatrics
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1437598364
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinics
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
- Pediatrics
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pierce has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pierce accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pierce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pierce works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Pierce. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pierce.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pierce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pierce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.