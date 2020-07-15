Dr. Rebecca Phillips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Phillips, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Phillips, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Amherst, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine.
Dr. Phillips works at
Locations
-
1
Suburban Psychiatric Associate85 Bryant Woods S, Amherst, NY 14228 Directions (716) 689-3333
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Independent Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Phillips?
Dr. Phillips is the most kind and caring doctor. I would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Rebecca Phillips, MD
- Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1891738266
Education & Certifications
- SUNY at Buffalo
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
- Canisius College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phillips accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phillips works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phillips, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phillips appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.