Dr. Rebecca Philips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Philips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Philips, MD
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Philips, MD is a Dermatologist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
Dr. Philips works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Liver Specialists of Texas PA6560 Fannin St, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Philips?
About Dr. Rebecca Philips, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1467711564
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Philips accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Philips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Philips works at
Dr. Philips has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Philips.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Philips, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Philips appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.