Dr. Rebecca Perlow, DO
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Perlow, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.
Dr. Perlow works at
Locations
Tanaz Kahen MD Inc.5525 Etiwanda Ave Ste 209, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 344-8822
- 2 18321 Ventura Blvd Ste 580, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 344-8822
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Perlow is the BEST obgyn. If you want your delivery to be special, go to Dr. Perlow. I don't know how she does it, but she makes each birth feel like it is her only one. I love her, my husband loves her and so do my kids!
About Dr. Rebecca Perlow, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1346235157
Education & Certifications
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
