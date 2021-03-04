See All Podiatrists in Anaheim, CA
Dr. Rebecca Penera, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Rebecca Penera, DPM

Podiatry
4 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Rebecca Penera, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Anaheim, CA. 

Dr. Penera works at St. Jude Heritage Medical Group in Anaheim, CA with other offices in Fullerton, CA and Diamond Bar, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. S Berthelsen, DPM
Dr. S Berthelsen, DPM
8 (47)
View Profile
Dr. Alona Kashanian, DPM
Dr. Alona Kashanian, DPM
10 (135)
View Profile
Dr. Eric Feit, DPM
Dr. Eric Feit, DPM
10 (122)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    St. Jude Heritage Medical Group
    8078 E SANTA ANA CANYON RD, Anaheim, CA 92808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 974-2900
  2. 2
    St Joseph Heritage Healthcare
    2141 N Harbor Blvd Ste 35000, Fullerton, CA 92835 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 626-8630
  3. 3
    St Joseph Heritage Healthcare
    1514 Valley Vista Dr, Diamond Bar, CA 91765 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 278-4263
    Monday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence St. Jude Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heel Spur
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Penera?

    Mar 04, 2021
    I saw Dr. Penera at her new Anaheim Blvd. location (such a nice office)! Every person I came in contact with (front office, x-ray tech, medical assistant, doctor) was extraordinarily professional and kind. Dr. Penera was warm, patient, skilled, and thorough. I barely felt the Cortisone injection she gave me and thanks to her, I feel so much better about my feet! I finally have some answers and options. I highly recommend this provider and location. I found it easier to get in touch with the office through the patient portal than by phone.
    J.C. — Mar 04, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rebecca Penera, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rebecca Penera, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Penera to family and friends

    Dr. Penera's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Penera

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rebecca Penera, DPM.

    About Dr. Rebecca Penera, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356571715
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rebecca Penera, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Penera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Penera has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Penera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Penera has seen patients for Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Penera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Penera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Penera.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Penera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Penera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Rebecca Penera, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.