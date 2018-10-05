Dr. Rebecca Peck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Peck, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Peck, MD is a Dermatologist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Peck works at
Locations
St Louis Medical Clinic PC3009 N Ballas Rd Ste 100B, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 432-1111
Hospital Affiliations
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Peck for over 20 years! She is a wonderful dermatologist and I completely trust her with all of my skin cancer issues. She has been on top of everything that has come my way, and I will continue to trust her as my doctor as long as she is in practice.
About Dr. Rebecca Peck, MD
- Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1164446985
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peck has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peck works at
Dr. Peck has seen patients for Birthmark, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Peck. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.