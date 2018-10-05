Overview

Dr. Rebecca Peck, MD is a Dermatologist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Peck works at ST LOUIS MEDICAL CLINIC in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Birthmark, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.