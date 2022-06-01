Dr. Rebecca Pareja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pareja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Pareja, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Pareja, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chillicothe, OH. They graduated from Wake Forest University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adena Greenfield Medical Center, Adena Pike Medical Center and Adena Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Adena Premier Women's Health610 Blackwater Rd, Chillicothe, OH 45601 Directions (740) 642-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Adena Greenfield Medical Center
- Adena Pike Medical Center
- Adena Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gateway Health Plan
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Her bedside manner is awesome.
About Dr. Rebecca Pareja, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1104246461
Education & Certifications
- The Ohio State University School of Medicine
- Wake Forest University School of Medicine
