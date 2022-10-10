Overview

Dr. Rebecca Owen, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Concord, NH. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE FOR WHOLISTIC HEALTH EDUCATIONRESEARCH and is affiliated with Concord Hospital- Laconia and Elliot Hospital.



Dr. Owen works at Concord Hospital in Concord, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Pharyngitis, Pharyngitis and Immunization Administration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.