Dr. Rebecca Over, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Midwestern Univ Az Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Multicare Auburn Medical Center, Multicare Covington Medical Center, MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
MultiCare Endocrinology Specialists - Tacoma1901 S Cedar St Ste 205, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 301-6999
MultiCare Endocrinology Specialists- Auburn202 N Division St Ste 400, Auburn, WA 98001 Directions (253) 301-6999Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
MultiCare Endocrinology Specialists - Kent219 State Ave N, Kent, WA 98030 Directions (253) 459-6715
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Auburn Medical Center
- Multicare Covington Medical Center
- MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
I see Dr. Over for diabetes and transgender care. I've found Dr. Over to be well prepared, knowledgable, a very good listener, and comfortable admitting when she unsure of something. She was also comfortable answering my husbands questions/concerns.
About Dr. Rebecca Over, DO
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital at Washington Hospital Center
- Washington Hospital Center/Georgetown University Hospital, Washington, DC
- Midwestern Univ Az Coll Of Osteo Med
- American University, Washington, DC
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
