Dr. Rebecca Ong, MD
Dr. Rebecca Ong, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala and HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.
Ocala Critical Care & Kidney Group2980 SE 3rd Ct, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 622-4231
Ocala Kidney Group Inc8613 Sw 103rd Street Rd, Ocala, FL 34481 Directions (352) 622-4231
Adventhealth Ocala1500 SW 1st Ave, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 622-4231
Ocala Regional Kidney Center South13940 N US Highway 441 Ste 400, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 751-1240
- Adventhealth Ocala
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very caring and patient focused -- personally cares about her patients and how she can help to make their lives better even with kidney diseases. Always has time to listen!!
- Nephrology
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
