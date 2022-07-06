Dr. Rebecca Omana-Daniels, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Omana-Daniels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Omana-Daniels, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rebecca Omana-Daniels, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tacoma, WA.
Franciscan Orthopedic Associates at St. Joseph1608 S J St Fl 4, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 274-7504
She performed one of the most complated surgeries on my ankle. She saved my foot
Dr. Omana-Daniels has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Omana-Daniels on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
