Dr. Rebecca Omana-Daniels, DPM

Dr. Rebecca Omana-Daniels, DPM

Podiatry
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rebecca Omana-Daniels, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tacoma, WA. 

Dr. Omana-Daniels works at Franciscan Orthopedic Associates at St. Joseph in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph Medical Center
Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Orthopedic Associates at St. Joseph
    Franciscan Orthopedic Associates at St. Joseph
1608 S J St Fl 4, Tacoma, WA 98405
(253) 274-7504

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Achilles Tendinitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Achilles Tendinitis

Treatment frequency



Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jul 06, 2022
She performed one of the most complated surgeries on my ankle. She saved my foot
Shelley — Jul 06, 2022
Dr. Rebecca Omana-Daniels, DPM
About Dr. Rebecca Omana-Daniels, DPM

Specialties
  • Podiatry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1639434319
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Rebecca Omana-Daniels, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Omana-Daniels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Omana-Daniels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Omana-Daniels works at Franciscan Orthopedic Associates at St. Joseph in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Dr. Omana-Daniels’s profile.

Dr. Omana-Daniels has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Omana-Daniels on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

Dr. Omana-Daniels has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Omana-Daniels.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Omana-Daniels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Omana-Daniels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

