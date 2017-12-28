Dr. Northway has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rebecca Northway, MD
Dr. Rebecca Northway, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Canton, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Locations
1
Breast Imaging (mammography) At Canton Health Center1051 N CANTON CENTER RD, Canton, MI 48187 Directions (734) 844-5400
2
Michigan Medicine1500 E Medical Center Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (734) 647-7321
3
University of Michigan Northville Health Center39901 Traditions Dr, Northville, MI 48168 Directions (248) 305-4400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
She has been my primary care physician for almost 7 yrs. She is warm and understanding. She takes time with me and listens. She includes me in the decision making process, she doesn't just tell me what SHE'S doing. I love her! She is awesome.
About Dr. Rebecca Northway, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1972727600
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine, Pediatrics and Sports Medicine
Dr. Northway accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Northway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Northway. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Northway.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Northway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Northway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.