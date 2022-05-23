Dr. Rebecca Murphy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Murphy, MD
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Murphy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Anderson, SC.
Dr. Murphy works at
Locations
AnMed Health Voice Clinic1655 E Greenville St, Anderson, SC 29621 Directions (864) 843-7081
Hospital Affiliations
- AnMed Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Murphy always addresses snd explains what she is doing and any changes to my vision. She has done surgery on my eyelids which improved my peripheral vision 100%. Very good bedside manner and communicates in layman’s terms to be sure i understand.
About Dr. Rebecca Murphy, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1881784957
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murphy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murphy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murphy has seen patients for Eye Infections, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murphy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.