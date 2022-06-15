Overview

Dr. Rebecca Moul, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Morristown, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.



Dr. Moul works at East Tennessee Spine & Orthpdcs in Morristown, TN with other offices in Birmingham, AL, Prattville, AL and Vestavia, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.