Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Salt Lake City, UT
Dr. Rebecca Moore, MD

Geriatric Medicine
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rebecca Moore, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. 

Dr. Moore works at St. Mark's Senior Health Center in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Cough and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St. Mark's Senior Health Center
    1160 E 3900 S Ste G200, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 254-5977
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Mark's Hospital
  • Lone Peak Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Cough
Osteopenia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Osteopenia
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Earwax Buildup
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Urinary Incontinence
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Dyslipidemia
Hyperlipidemia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Lipid Disorders
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Overweight
Pharyngitis
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Abnormal Thyroid
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bird Flu
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Geriatric Assessment
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypercalcemia
Hypertension
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Overactive Bladder
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pneumonia
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Swine Flu
Symptomatic Menopause
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaccination
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Insufficiency
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Achilles Tendinitis
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Alkalosis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anaphylaxis
Animal Allergies
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis of the Neck
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Atrophic Vaginitis
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Blepharitis
Breast Pain
Bronchiectasis
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Chronic Pharyngitis
Chronic Prostatitis
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Cold Sore
Confusion
Dehydration
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dysentery
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Emphysema
Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroparesis
Genital Herpes
Hammer Toe
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hip Sprain
Hyperkalemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Intertrigo
Iodine Deficiency
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Jock Itch
Knee Sprain
Lactose Intolerance
Laryngitis
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Swelling
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malnutrition
Nosebleed
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Potassium
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PEHP
    • PHCS
    • SelectHealth
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • Union Pacific Railroad Employee Health Systems
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wise Provider Networks
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 03, 2022
    I get high level of care and my health issues directly & correctly addressed; she has jumped on any concern I have brought up. Very grateful for her
    Bonnie rokeach — Nov 03, 2022
    About Dr. Rebecca Moore, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477609089
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rebecca Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moore has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moore works at St. Mark's Senior Health Center in Salt Lake City, UT. View the full address on Dr. Moore’s profile.

    Dr. Moore has seen patients for Anxiety, Cough and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

