Dr. Rebecca Miller, MD
Dr. Rebecca Miller, MD is a Dermatologist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
David G Balter MD334 S Patterson Ave Ste 105, Santa Barbara, CA 93111 Directions (805) 964-1514
Rebecca D Miller MD1111 E Ocean Ave Ste 10, Lompoc, CA 93436 Directions (805) 736-2512
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Terrific doctor! Very thorough. Very competent. Very competent staff.
About Dr. Rebecca Miller, MD
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1043214026
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Miller speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
