Overview

Dr. Rebecca Miller, MD is a Dermatologist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Miller works at Dermatology Associates in Santa Barbara, CA with other offices in Lompoc, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.