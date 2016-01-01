Overview

Dr. Rebecca Milholland, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Shawnee Mission, KS. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and Stormont Vail Hospital.



Dr. Milholland works at AdventHealth Medical Group Neurology at Shawnee Mission in Shawnee Mission, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Tension Headache and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.