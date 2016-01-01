Dr. Rebecca Milholland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milholland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Milholland, MD
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Milholland, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Shawnee Mission, KS. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and Stormont Vail Hospital.
Dr. Milholland works at
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Neurology at Shawnee Mission7450 Kessler St Ste 205, Shawnee Mission, KS 66204 Directions (913) 632-9810Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
- Stormont Vail Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rebecca Milholland, MD
- Neurology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1063610376
Education & Certifications
- University of AZ College of Medicine
- Univ Of Az Coll Of Med
- Washington State
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Milholland has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Milholland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Milholland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Milholland has seen patients for Tension Headache and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Milholland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Milholland. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milholland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milholland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milholland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.