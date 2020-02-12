Overview

Dr. Rebecca Metzinger, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.



Dr. Metzinger works at Tulane Ophthalmology Clinic in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.