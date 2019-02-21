Dr. Rebecca Metz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Metz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Metz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Metz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mountainside, NJ.
Dr. Metz works at
Locations
Mothers and Daughters Womens Center854 MOUNTAIN AVE, Mountainside, NJ 07092 Directions (908) 317-9922
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is wonderful! She took me as a client for LEEP and calmed me down about the procedure. Her office makes sure you receive a call regarding testing which I love and has always been very attentive and open to discussing female hormone issues. Dr. Metz is really amazing.
About Dr. Rebecca Metz, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1295018133
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Metz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Metz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Metz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Metz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Metz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Metz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Metz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.