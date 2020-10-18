Dr. Rebecca McClaine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McClaine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca McClaine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rebecca McClaine, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bethel Park, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Canonsburg General Hospital and Jefferson Hospital.
Dr. McClaine works at
Locations
-
1
Allegheny Hlth Ntwk Surgery Ctr Bethel Park LLC990 Higbee Dr, Bethel Park, PA 15102 Directions (412) 965-7903
-
2
Jefferson Hills Surgical Specialists1200 Brooks Ln Ste 170, Clairton, PA 15025 Directions (412) 469-7110
Hospital Affiliations
- Canonsburg General Hospital
- Jefferson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McClaine?
My husband and I had a wonderful experience with Dr. McClaine! My husband went to Jefferson Hospital as an emergency at 9:00 p.m. on a Sunday in late February 2018. After some testing, it was determined he had a perforated colon and at 1:00 a.m., he was wheeled into surgery where he was met by Dr. McClaine. She was absolutely wonderful throughout that whole ordeal of recovery, follow-up doctor appointments and finally, on June 6, 2018, the reversal of his colostomy and a few more doctor appointments until she released him from her care. Dr. McClaine made that whole awful ordeal easier to go through with her kind demeanor and compassionate manner. I would recommend her to family and friends. Thank you, Dr. McClaine!
About Dr. Rebecca McClaine, MD
- General Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1255545216
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
- Duke U, School of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McClaine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McClaine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McClaine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McClaine works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. McClaine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McClaine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McClaine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McClaine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.