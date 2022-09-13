Dr. McCarthy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rebecca McCarthy, MD
Overview
Dr. Rebecca McCarthy, MD is a Dermatologist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Locations
Amarillo Dermatology P.A.4512 Van Winkle Dr, Amarillo, TX 79119 Directions (806) 358-1497
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very good visit. Explains and answers questions. Did not rush and made me very comfortable
About Dr. Rebecca McCarthy, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1770581464
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCarthy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCarthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCarthy has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCarthy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. McCarthy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCarthy.
