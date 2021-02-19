Dr. Rebecca Lynch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lynch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Lynch, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rebecca Lynch, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sullivan County Community Hospital, Terre Haute Regional Hospital, Union Hospital and Union Hospital Clinton.
Dr. Lynch works at
Lynch Counseling, LLC1818 N 6th St, Terre Haute, IN 47804 Directions (812) 232-1123
Union Hospital1606 N 7th St, Terre Haute, IN 47804 Directions (812) 238-7000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sullivan County Community Hospital
- Terre Haute Regional Hospital
- Union Hospital
- Union Hospital Clinton
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Lynch is the most thorough and caring Dr I have had. I would highly recommend her.
- General Surgery
- English
- 1104137603
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Dr. Lynch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lynch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lynch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lynch has seen patients for Peptic Ulcer and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lynch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lynch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lynch.
