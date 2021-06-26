Dr. Rebecca Luria, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Luria, MD
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Luria, MD is a Dermatologist in Kailua, HI. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Luria works at
Locations
David M. Huntley MD Inc.407 Uluniu St Ste 314, Kailua, HI 96734 Directions (808) 218-7889
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Well, she has saved my life several times over, so I'll definitely rate her as a 5. Very friendly staff, keeps me well-informed on what's happening. Dr. Luria has VERY-sharp eyes , which have identified my melanoma while they were still in Stage I. Highly recommended!
About Dr. Rebecca Luria, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
