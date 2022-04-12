Overview

Dr. Rebecca Lu, MD is a Dermatologist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Lu works at Advanced Laser and Skin Cancer Center, LLC in Teaneck, NJ with other offices in Warren, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.