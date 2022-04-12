See All Dermatologists in Teaneck, NJ
Dr. Rebecca Lu, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (63)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Rebecca Lu, MD is a Dermatologist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.

Dr. Lu works at Advanced Laser and Skin Cancer Center, LLC in Teaneck, NJ with other offices in Warren, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Alscc LLC
    870 Palisade Ave Ste 302, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 836-9696
    Elite. Skinmd
    7 Mount Bethel Rd Ste C, Warren, NJ 07059 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 787-8088

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overlook Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Angioma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angioma
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bacterial Infections Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chemical Burn Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dandruff
Dermal Melanoma Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Eyelid Eczema Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Insect Bites and Stings Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mole
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Nail Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Photosensitivity Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Ringworm of the Beard Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sweaty Palms Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 63 ratings
    Patient Ratings (63)
    5 Star
    (55)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Rebecca Lu, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English, Mandarin and Spanish
    • 1144483116
    Education & Certifications

    • Columbia Coll Phys&Surg/St Lukes Roosevelt Med Ctr
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    • Baylor Coll of Med
    • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rebecca Lu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lu has seen patients for Hair Loss and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Lu speaks Mandarin and Spanish.

    63 patients have reviewed Dr. Lu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

