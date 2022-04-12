Dr. Rebecca Lu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Lu, MD
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Lu, MD is a Dermatologist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.
Locations
Alscc LLC870 Palisade Ave Ste 302, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 836-9696
Elite. Skinmd7 Mount Bethel Rd Ste C, Warren, NJ 07059 Directions (908) 787-8088
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient here for over 5 years . The staff is very professional courteous and accommodating whenever I have needed changes an appt time. The office and examining rooms are extremely clean and comfortable Dr lu always takes time to explain thoroughly any procedure and calm any fears you may have . Extremely trustworthy doctor and professional staff
About Dr. Rebecca Lu, MD
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Mandarin and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Columbia Coll Phys&Surg/St Lukes Roosevelt Med Ctr
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Baylor Coll of Med
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lu has seen patients for Hair Loss and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lu speaks Mandarin and Spanish.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Lu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.