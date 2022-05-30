Dr. Rebecca Lofgren, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lofgren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Lofgren, MD
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Lofgren, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Newport News, VA.
Dr. Lofgren works at
Locations
Peninsula Surgical Associates109 Philip Roth St, Newport News, VA 23606 Directions (757) 873-6434Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Riverside Peninsula Surgery Centers12000 Warwick Blvd, Newport News, VA 23601 Directions (757) 594-1717
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Diagnosed issue immediately…and addressed the issue.
About Dr. Rebecca Lofgren, MD
- Critical Care Surgery
- English
- 1447411780
Education & Certifications
- Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
