Dr. Rebecca Leenheer, MD
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Leenheer, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Unm Hospital.
Dr. Leenheer works at
Locations
Family Eye Care and Children's Eye Center of New Mexico303 Mulberry St Ne, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 243-9739Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Unm Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Lovelace Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rebecca Leenheer, MD
- Pediatric Ophthalmology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1033397575
Education & Certifications
- Usc-Keck Sch Of Med
- Loma Linda Sch Med
- Presbyterian-St Luke's Medical Center
- Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
- Colorado State University
- Ophthalmology
