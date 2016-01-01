Overview

Dr. Rebecca Leenheer, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Unm Hospital.



Dr. Leenheer works at Family Eye Care and Children's Eye Center of New Mexico in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Lazy Eye, Heterophoria and Exophoria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.