Overview

Dr. Rebecca Larson, MD is a Dermatologist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Loma Linda School of Medicine and is affiliated with Springfield Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Larson works at Siu Physicians & Surgeons Inc in Springfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.