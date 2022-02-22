Dr. Rebecca Lambert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lambert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Lambert, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Lambert, MD is a Dermatologist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons.
Dr. Lambert works at
Locations
The Woodruff Institute-Naples Office2235 Venetian Ct Ste 1, Naples, FL 34109 Directions (239) 498-3376
Woodruff Institute23471 Walden Center Dr Ste 300, Estero, FL 34134 Directions (239) 596-9337
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
After many years of seeking the sun without using sunblock, I have developed many pre-cancerous and cancerous skin issues. As a result, I have been a patient of Dr. Lambert's for some time. I am very pleased and impressed by her knowledge and skill in treating my conditions, and I highly recommend her and her associates at The Woodruff Institute!
About Dr. Rebecca Lambert, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1548283732
Education & Certifications
- University of Pennsylvania Health System
- New York Hospital Cornell Medctr
- Saint Vincent's Catholic Medical Centers
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Harvard
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lambert has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lambert accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lambert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lambert has seen patients for Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lambert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lambert speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Lambert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lambert.
