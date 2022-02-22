Overview

Dr. Rebecca Lambert, MD is a Dermatologist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons.



Dr. Lambert works at Woodruff Institute in Naples, FL with other offices in Estero, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.