Dr. Rebecca Kurzon, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (68)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rebecca Kurzon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Kurzon works at Winter Park Ophthalmology, Winter Park, FL in Winter Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Trichiasis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Winter Park Ophthalmology, Winter Park, FL
    200 BENMORE DR, Winter Park, FL 32792 (407) 637-2033

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Trichiasis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Trichiasis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis

Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Posterior Capsule Clouding Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Anthem
    AvMed
    Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    CoreSource
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Golden Rule
    Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    HealthPartners
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    National Elevator
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 68 ratings
    Patient Ratings (68)
    5 Star
    (49)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Jun 14, 2022
    Amazing Doctor. I have been going to her since she opened her practice. I recently had Blepharoplasty surgery that went perfectly. I also had cataract surgery on both eyes. I see better now than I ever did with contacts o glasses. Her staff is always professional and polite. I have never had one bad experience. Wonderful Doctor and staff.
    About Dr. Rebecca Kurzon, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184827164
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Parkland Health And Hospital System
    Residency
    Internship
    • Presbyterian Hospital Of Dallas
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Stanford University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rebecca Kurzon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kurzon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kurzon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kurzon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kurzon works at Winter Park Ophthalmology, Winter Park, FL in Winter Park, FL. View the full address on Dr. Kurzon’s profile.

    Dr. Kurzon has seen patients for Trichiasis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kurzon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    68 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurzon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurzon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kurzon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kurzon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

