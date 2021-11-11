Dr. Rebecca Kuo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Kuo, MD
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Kuo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Joliet, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet, Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers and Silver Cross Hospital.
Locations
MK Orthopaedics963 N 129th Infantry Dr Ste 100, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (815) 741-6900
MK ORthopaedics Bolingbrook Office396 Remington Blvd Ste 131, Bolingbrook, IL 60440 Directions (630) 679-1111
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
- Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers
- Silver Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very good skills - explained procedure well. I had good success with surgery Dr. Kuo did.
About Dr. Rebecca Kuo, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Houston
- Rush University
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- Dartmouth College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuo has seen patients for Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuo.
