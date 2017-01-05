Dr. Rebecca Kulgren, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kulgren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Kulgren, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rebecca Kulgren, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH.
Madison Center904 7th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 860-4541Monday6:30am - 7:00pmTuesday6:30am - 7:00pmWednesday6:30am - 7:00pmThursday6:30am - 7:00pmFriday6:30am - 7:00pm
The Polyclinic - Northgate Plaza - Diagnostic Imaging9709 3rd Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98115 Directions (206) 860-4541
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Kulgren is easily the best OB doc I've been to. She's thorough and efficient and puts patients at ease. I've referred multiple friends to her.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
