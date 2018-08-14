Dr. Rebecca Kuhn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuhn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Kuhn, MD
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Kuhn, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Saint Mary Medical Center and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Kuhn works at
Locations
-
1
Prohealth Partners A Medical Group Inc5150 E Pacific Coast Hwy Ste 500, Long Beach, CA 90804 Directions (562) 299-5200
-
2
Prohealth Partners A Medical Group Inc1777 N Bellflower Blvd Ste 210, Long Beach, CA 90815 Directions (562) 719-2045
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Saint Mary Medical Center
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
After years of being passed around by the medical community without a proper diagnosis, Dr. Kuhn promised to never give up trying to make me feel better. Not only did she spend hours digging all the way down to the genetic level to get answers, but went to bat for my disability case after a proper diagnosis of Lyme Disease and Mold toxicity. I highly recommend Dr. Kuhn to anyone who needs answers. She cares about her patients, believes in you, and won't ever give up trying to make you well.
About Dr. Rebecca Kuhn, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- St Mary Mc
- Creighton University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuhn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuhn accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuhn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuhn works at
Dr. Kuhn speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuhn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuhn.
