Overview

Dr. Rebecca Kowalski, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Kowalski works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Surgery at Phelps in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia and Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.