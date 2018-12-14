Dr. Rebecca Kowalski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kowalski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Kowalski, MD
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Kowalski, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Bariatric Surgery at Lenox Hill186 E 76th St Fl 1, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 434-3285
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I had surgery performed twice by Dr Kowalski for two different issues. Both went well. Excellent aftercare.
About Dr. Rebecca Kowalski, MD
- General Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1972768869
Education & Certifications
- Baystate Medical Center
- NSLIJ/Hofstra North Shore-LIJ School of Medicine at Lenox Hill Hospital Program
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- Trinity Coll
- General Surgery
