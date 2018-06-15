Dr. Rebecca Kolp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kolp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Kolp, MD
Dr. Rebecca Kolp, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Waltham, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.
Massachusetts General Hospital Fertility Center in Waltham52 2nd Ave Ste 402, Waltham, MA 02451 Directions (781) 487-3860
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 724-2229Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
She is the best doctor I have ever known. So very caring, I look forward to each visit. I like how she is very validating to the patient and friendly on a personal level but also you feel that you are in the best hands with her advanced knowledge as a practitioner and her willingness to look into any concern you have. She will never shrug off any worry- she is very proactive and trustworthy. Her office staff is wonderful, Nurse Moira and Evelyn as well as the front desk support Laurie.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1104816834
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
