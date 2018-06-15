Overview

Dr. Rebecca Kolp, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Waltham, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.



Dr. Kolp works at Massachusetts General Hospital Fertility Center in Waltham in Waltham, MA with other offices in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Ovarian Cysts and Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.