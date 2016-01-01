Dr. Rebecca Kleban, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kleban is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Kleban, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Kleban, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Harrison, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from MOUNT SINAI MEDICAL CENTER OF GREATER MIAMI and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.
Dr. Kleban works at
Locations
-
1
1st Advantage Dental210 Westchester Ave, West Harrison, NY 10604 Directions (914) 831-6800
-
2
Westchester Medical Group PC171 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY 10801 Directions (914) 831-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kleban?
About Dr. Rebecca Kleban, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1033204862
Education & Certifications
- MOUNT SINAI MEDICAL CENTER OF GREATER MIAMI
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kleban has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kleban accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kleban has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kleban works at
Dr. Kleban has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kleban on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kleban speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kleban. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kleban.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kleban, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kleban appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.