Overview

Dr. Rebecca Kleban, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Harrison, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from MOUNT SINAI MEDICAL CENTER OF GREATER MIAMI and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.



Dr. Kleban works at Westmed Medical Group in West Harrison, NY with other offices in New Rochelle, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.